A marching band performs at the 2018 Bud Billiken Parade.Courtesy of Chicago Defender Charities

Bud Billiken Parade Canceled Amid Coronavirus

The parade will instead be celebrated with a TV special.

Kelly Bauer

CHICAGO — The Bud Billiken Parade has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 91-year-old parade had been set for Aug. 8, but it’s been canceled for the first time in its history, according to ABC7. Instead, it’s partnered with ABC for a TV special that will honor the history of the parade, “Bud Billiken: Celebrating 91 Years.”

The parade regularly draws crowds of thousands who celebrate the impending return to school with dancing, live music, giveaways and more.

But large events throughout the city have been canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The special will air 1 p.m. Aug. 8 on ABC7.

