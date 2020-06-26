These Lincoln Square Businesses Are Opening For Phase 4

LINCOLN SQUARE — The city enters Phase 4 of its reopening Friday, meaning restaurants and bars can reopen for indoor dining with certain restrictions.

These Lincoln Square bars and restaurants will now offer in-person dining options:

• Carbon Arc, 4620 N. Lincoln Ave.

• Miku Sushi, 4514 N. Lincoln Ave.

• Himmel’s Chicago, 2251 W. Lawrence Ave.

• Artango Bar & Steakhouse, 4767 N. Lincoln Ave.

• Barba Yianni, 4761 N. Lincoln Ave.

• Garcia’s Restaurant, 4760 N. Lincoln Ave.

Bars and restaurants are encouraged to continue to prioritize patio service. They can only operate at 25 percent capacity indoors with a cap of 50 people.

As the city continues to release new rules for dining during the pandemic, businesses have had trouble navigating the different requirements.

“For Phase 4, it’s our restaurants and bars that have been asking our chamber the most questions,” said Rudy Flores, executive director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. “I call Friday more like going from Phase 3 to Phase 3.5. It seems like there’s a slight change to the rules every week.”

People congregate and social distance in the Lincoln Square neighborhood on Friday, May 29, 2020. Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

Retail businesses Eco & The Flamingo, 4754 N. Rockwell St.; Planet Access, 4727 N. Lincoln Ave.; and Timeless Toys, 4749 N. Lincoln Ave.; are also accepting in-person shoppers this week, according to the city’s regulations.

Merz Apothecary, 4716 N. Lincoln Ave., is still not allowing in-person shoppers. It will instead focus on online orders and outdoor pickup.

The Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln Ave., will begin screening films Thursday.

