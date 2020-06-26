Pop-Up Coronavirus Testing Coming To Rogers Park

ROGERS PARK — As the city reopens and more people leave their homes, Rogers Park officials are making it easier for residents to get tested for coronavirus.

Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) is teaming up with Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston and other local health organizations to provide three temporary community testing sites in Rogers Park. The tests will be free and will not require proof of insurance.

The first testing site will take place 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Willye White Park, 1610 W. Howard St.

The second will take place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday at Willye White Park, and the third testing drive will happen 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday at 7600 N. Paulina St.

The tests will be free, and those getting tested just need to provide their name, date of birth, address and phone number, Hadden said in a Facebook post. Testing is not limited to residents of the 49th Ward.

Test results will be available within four days. Those being tested will receive phone calls with their results, whether negative or positive.

At the Saturday testing drive, Rogers Park-based nonprofit A Just Harvest will hand out free face masks 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

The testing drive was set up to help residents learn if they have coronavirus just as more people are venturing out to take advantage of the city’s newest phase of reopening. Starting today, bars, restaurant dining rooms, museums and performance venues can open to the public with limited capacity for the first time since the shut down.

For more information on the testing drive, click here.

