Block Club Chicago
Bottles And Cans Selling Locally Brewed 6-Packs To Raise Money For Lincoln Square Chamber

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park
Alex V. Hernandez

alex@blockclubchi.org

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce lost an important fundraising tool when the pandemic shut down and postponed festivals.

That’s why Bottles and Cans, 4109 N. Lincoln Ave., is partnering with the chamber to sell the LSR Mix-Pack — a $15 custom six-pack of craft beer with a portion of each sale being donated to the chamber. Online orders must be placed before midnight Tuesday. 

“This fundraising initiative will help us until we can hopefully get back to our normal routine,” said Rudy Flores, executive director of the Lincoln Square Ravenswood Chamber of Commerce. 

About 67 percent of the chamber’s funding comes from events like the Square Roots music festival, the Lincoln Square Wine Stroll and Apple Fest. Events like these have been postponed or canceled throughout the city due to coronavirus.

“What some people may not realize is Chicago’s many neighborhood street festivals aren’t just big parties but also raise funds for chambers, nonprofits and help the local economy,” Flores said.

The 2019 Square Roots festival poured more than $958,000 into Lincoln Square’s economy through door donations, beer and food sales, as well as people shopping or eating at businesses near the festival.

The chamber has so far been able to use its financial reserves to cover its losses while still helping its member businesses navigate the regulations the city and state are rolling out, Flores said. 

The idea for using craft beer six-packs to raise funds for the chamber came about because events like Square Roots normally showcase local Chicago beers. 

“With this six-pack you just pick a style of beer you like and you’ll get [a] random selection of six different beers in that style from these breweries. You may get to try some new beers you may not know about in the process,” Flores said.

Customers can choose from the following beer styles: 
• IPAs/pale ales
• Wheat/summer beers
• Pilsner/lagers

The LSR Mix-Pack may include selections from:
Pipeworks Brewing Company
Maplewood Brewery & Distillery
On Tour Brewing Co.
Temperance Beer Co.
Spiteful Brewing
Aleman Brewing
Half Acre Beer Company
LaGrow Organic Beer Co.
Old Irving Brewing Co.
Miskatonic Brewing Company
5 Rabbit Cervecería
Whiner Beer Company
Goose Island
Begyle Brewing
Cruz Blanca Brewery & Taquería
Haymarket Pub & Brewery
Noon Whistle Brewing

The chamber plans to organize a similar fundraiser with rosé wine six-packs later in the year.

For more information on the fundraiser and to place an order, go to its Facebook page or the chamber’s website.

