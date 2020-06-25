You Have One Week Left To Shop At The Vienna Beef Factory Store Before It Closes To Become A Driving Range

BUCKTOWN — The last day to purchase meats from the Vienna Beef Factory Store in Bucktown will be July 3, according to a Facebook post.

To celebrate the “end of an era,” the factory will have a 4th of July sale beginning Friday.

“Throughout the years, we’ve loved seeing you all visit and take pictures at our Factory Store & Café on Damen,” the post said. “While we’re excited for the future, we’re sad to announce that July 3rd will be its last day of business. It truly is the end of an era.”

The Vienna Beef factory, 2501 N. Damen Ave., is moving out of its longtime Bucktown home and will be replaced with Drive Shack, a $40 million driving range complex.

The 102-bay climate-controlled driving range was initially questioned by neighbors but won City Council approval this year. It will include a restaurant, bar and public riverwalk.

Vienna Beef opened a new location in 2016 in Bridgeport, 3847 S. Morgan St., but the museum at the Bucktown factory will not reopen after closing this year.

Drive Shack Inc. is proposing a driving range, restaurant and indoor activities project inside the old Vienna Beef Factory in Bucktown at 2501 N. Damen Ave. 32nd Ward / Provided

