Rogers Park 3D Chalk Fest Moving Online Starting Friday

ROGERS PARK — Howard Street will not be decorated in massive 3D chalk art this summer, but a Rogers Park-inspired chalk art event will take place virtually.

The Chalk Howard Street festival began last year and brings internationally known 3D chalk artists to decorate the main stretch of Howard Street in Rogers Park. The second chalk event was scheduled to take place July 18, but it was canceled due to coronavirus.

Instead, a group of Howard Street business owners will host “Virtual Chalk Howard Street.” Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Chicago chalk artist Nate Baranowski will draw table-top 3D chalk art of food items or products that can be bought on Howard Street.

A new chalk drawing event will take place every Friday through July 24 and will be live streamed on the Howard Street business group’s Instagram account.

The live streams will include lessons on how to make 3D art and will give behind-the-scenes looks at Rogers Park businesses.

Friday’s stream will feature Athena Board Game Cafe, one of Rogers Park’s newest businesses.

