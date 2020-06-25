Block Club Chicago
This kid-friendly chalk art piece was created by featured artist Anat Ronen. Provided

Rogers Park 3D Chalk Fest Moving Online Starting Friday

A Chicago-based 3D chalk artist will depict meals or products that can be bought on Howard Street.

Uptown, Edgewater, Rogers Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Joe Ward

Rogers Park, Edgewater, Uptown Reporter

See more

ROGERS PARK — Howard Street will not be decorated in massive 3D chalk art this summer, but a Rogers Park-inspired chalk art event will take place virtually.

The Chalk Howard Street festival began last year and brings internationally known 3D chalk artists to decorate the main stretch of Howard Street in Rogers Park. The second chalk event was scheduled to take place July 18, but it was canceled due to coronavirus.

Instead, a group of Howard Street business owners will host “Virtual Chalk Howard Street.” Starting at 11 a.m. Friday, Chicago chalk artist Nate Baranowski will draw table-top 3D chalk art of food items or products that can be bought on Howard Street.

A new chalk drawing event will take place every Friday through July 24 and will be live streamed on the Howard Street business group’s Instagram account.

The live streams will include lessons on how to make 3D art and will give behind-the-scenes looks at Rogers Park businesses.

Friday’s stream will feature Athena Board Game Cafe, one of Rogers Park’s newest businesses.

For more on the event, click here.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.