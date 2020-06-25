Need A Reusable Mask? Medline Is Giving Away 100,000 Of Them Thursday

CHATHAM — With the city set to enter the next phase of reopening Friday, Medline is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and the YMCA to distribute 100,000 reusable face masks in 16 Black and Brown communities hardest hit by COVID-19 on the South, West, and North Sides beginning noon Thursday.

Part of the medical supply manufacturer’s “Wash and Wear Community Mask Project,” the masks are produced from the same fabric as medical scrubs and have been tested to withstand up to 25 launderings.

Distribution sites are below.

South Side

Auburn-Gresham (10am-12pm)

Greater Auburn-Gresham Development Corporation (BCBSIL partner site)

7901 South Racine Avenue

Chatham (12pm-2pm)

Carter Temple CME (BCBSIL Partner Site)

7841 South Wabash Avenue

Englewood (12pm-2pm)

Resident Association of Greater Englewood (R.A.G.E.)

Kennedy King College (BCBSIL Partner Site)

6343 South Halsted Street

West Englewood (12pm – 2pm)

Family Focus (BCBSIL Partner Site)

6727 South Western Avenue

Claremont School (10am- 12pm) (YMCA Partner Site) 2300 West 64th Street

Roseland (10am- 12pm)

Roseland Community Hospital (BCBSIL Partner Site)

45 West 111th Street

Alex Haley Academy (YMCA partner site)11411 South Eggleston Avenue

Rosemoor (12pm-2pm)

Rosemoor Community Association (BCBSIL Partner Site)

10205 South King Drive

West Side

Austin (10am-12pm)

One Church Chicago

5213 West Potomac Ave

By the Hand Club For Kids (10am-12pm) (YMCA partner site)415 North Laramie Avenue

Humboldt Park ( 10am-12pm)

San Lucas United Church of Christ (BCBSIL partner site)

2914 West North Avenue

Kelly Hall YMCA (10am-12pm)

824 North Hamlin Ave.

North Lawndale ( 12pm-2pm)

North Lawndale Employment Network (BCBSIL partner site)

3936 West Roosevelt Road

South Lawndale (12pm-2pm)

Latinos Progresando (BCBSIL partner site)

3047 West Cermak Road

Pilsen (10am- 12pm)

Rauner Family YMCA

2700 South Western Avenue

North Side

West Ridge (10am-12pm)

High Ridge YMCA

2424 West Touhy Avenue

