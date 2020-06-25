Instacart Begins Service At Local Market In South Shore Thursday

SOUTH SHORE — Grocery delivery service Instacart begins operating out of South Shore’s Local Market on Thursday.

Residents throughout the South Side can schedule deliveries online or order items for pick-up at Local Market, 2101 E. 71st St.

Instacart’s regular fees are $7.99 plus tip for delivery within one hour, and $5.99 plus tip for all other timeframes.

The service’s first day of deliveries comes a week after the final distribution of the Feeding South Shore program, which delivered meals to more than 1,000 families in May and June.

Deliveries were made to elderly and at-risk South Shore residents at seven locations including the Senior Suites of Rainbow Beach, the O’Keeffe School of Excellence and The Parkways affordable housing complex.

Special Service Area #42 and Verizon sponsored the program, contributing $18,000 and $15,000 respectively. Local Market employees made the deliveries.

Store owners Eva and Cezary Jakubowski have been trying to partner with Instacart since the store opened last December, to no avail.

But after a “huge surge in demand” due to looting-related closures and the success of Feeding South Shore, Instacart officials “expedited” an agreement within two weeks, Eva Jakubowski said.

“Once they heard why [grocery delivery] is so very needed in South Shore, they stepped right up and got that done very quickly,” she said.

Jakubowski praised neighbors who helped clean up the store site earlier this month after it was looted, and said she hoped the Instacart partnership could be another step in establishing the grocer as a community partner.

“When [Local Market employees] saw that show of support, you have no idea how their energy changed,” Jakubowski said.

