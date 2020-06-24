Virtual Pride Fest On Open TV To Celebrate Black LGBTQ People

CHICAGO — Queer artists and nightlife performers are coming together this weekend for a virtual Pride festival celebrating Black LGBTQ people.

#4theQulture is a three-day virtual show with DJ sets, music, theater, drag, dance, interactive games and public service announcements from Black queer artists in Chicago.

The virtual festival will air 7–10 p.m. Friday-Sunday on Open Television, a streaming platform for intersectional series and pilots in Chicago.

OTV is presenting the festival with Reunion, a Humboldt Park incubator for people of color and LGBTQ people, and Slo ‘Mo, an LGBTQ-focused party celebrating R&B, soul, hip- hop and house music.

The lineup includes artists from LGBTQ nightlife collectives like A Queer Pride, Futurehood, Molasses, Fabitat and Unfriendly Black Hotties, as well as other LGBTQ artists.

“While previously we wouldn’t have put on virtual Pride festival, in this unexpected and unprecedented timeline we feel compelled to provide engaging, uplifting and accessible queer content to our community — for the culture,” said Elijah McKinnon, development director at Reunion and executive director of OTV.

