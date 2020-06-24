Uptown Senior Living Proposal Would Bring 73 Affordable Housing Units To Neighborhood

UPTOWN — A developer is proposing to turn a vacant lot on Wilson Avenue into an affordable housing complex for senior citizens.

The lot at 835 W. Wilson Ave. could become a six-story, 73-unit apartment building for people 62 and older, according to plans submitted to the city by Brinshore Development.

Plans call for a building with a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, 44 parking spaces and a rooftop deck and walking path. There is no ground-floor retail space included in the plans.

All 73 units will be considered affordable. Twenty units will be allotted for residents making 30 percent of the area’s median income, 34 units for those at 60 percent of the median income and 19 units for those making 80 percent of the median income, city documents show. The area median income used for the calculation is $62,400 for one person, $85,560 for a two–person household and $89,100 for four people.

The $26 million project will require rezoning. Brinshore’s rezoning request was filed last week with City Council.

The project also will require the support of nearby residents and Ald. James Cappleman (46th). Cappleman’s development approval process is on hold until neighbors can meet publicly to discuss the project.

In an online comment on a story about the project, Cappleman said it could be a win for the neighborhood, which has seen an influx of luxury development but fewer new affordable housing projects.

“Any affordable housing that gets built under today’s circumstances is really something to celebrate,” Cappleman wrote.

Northbrook-based Brinshore is also developing the new home for Sarah’s Circle at 4654 N. Sheridan Road. The shell of the new homeless shelter building was finished in May, according to construction industry reports.

