Navy Pier Will Have Fourth Of July Celebrations — But Not Its Famous Fireworks

CHICAGO — Navy Pier is planning to be open for the Fourth of July, but it will nix its usual fireworks display due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The famous attraction will be open 10 a.m.-midnight July 4, with people able to visit the Miller Lite Beer garden, eat at open restaurants and take cruises on Lake Michigan, according to a Navy Pier press release.

But the famed fireworks show will not be held due to the ongoing pandemic. Thousands of people typically go to Navy Pier on the Fourth of July for the show — but officials have warned gatherings of 100 or more people outdoors are prohibited, and crowds increase the risk of coronavirus spreading.

There will be live music at the beer garden and Wave Wall Platform. A variety of restaurants will have table or counter service, and some shops will be open. The pier’s parks will also be open, and sightseeing companies are offering Lake Michigan cruises.

The pier partially opened June 10, though the Ferris wheel and other Pier Park rides remain closed.

