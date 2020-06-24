Block Club Chicago
5 More Street Closures Coming This Weekend So Restaurants Can Expand Outdoor Dining

The closures — in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing — are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CHICAGO — The city is closing five more streets this weekend so restaurants can use them for more outside service.

The closures — in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing — are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the streets closed, they’ll be able to set up tables on roads and sidewalks so they can cater to more customers outdoors.

What hours and days the streets are closed will vary.

The closures:

The city has also approved permits so businesses can expand into 30 parking lots, according to a Mayor’s Office press release. Those permits go into effect immediately and allow restaurants to set up tables and service in parking lots for up to 180 days.

Restaurants will be allowed to seat and serve people indoors when Chicago enters Phase 4 on Friday, but the city is encouraging businesses to prioritize outside seating due to the ongoing pandemic.

