5 More Street Closures Coming This Weekend So Restaurants Can Expand Outdoor Dining

CHICAGO — The city is closing five more streets this weekend so restaurants can use them for more outside service.

The closures — in Andersonville, Chinatown, Little Italy, Edison Park and Grand Crossing — are meant to help restaurants that have struggled due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the streets closed, they’ll be able to set up tables on roads and sidewalks so they can cater to more customers outdoors.

What hours and days the streets are closed will vary.

The closures:

Balmoral Street will be closed on both sides of North Clark Street in Andersonville.

Chinatown Square will be closed adjacent to Archer Avenue from Wentworth to Princeton avenues in Chinatown.

Taylor Street will be closed from Loomis Street to Ashland Avenue in Little Italy.

Oliphant Avenue will be closed from Northwest Highway to the first alley to the north in Edison Park.

75th Street will have sidewalk dining areas from Indiana to Calumet avenues in Grand Crossing.

The city has also approved permits so businesses can expand into 30 parking lots, according to a Mayor’s Office press release. Those permits go into effect immediately and allow restaurants to set up tables and service in parking lots for up to 180 days.

Restaurants will be allowed to seat and serve people indoors when Chicago enters Phase 4 on Friday, but the city is encouraging businesses to prioritize outside seating due to the ongoing pandemic.

