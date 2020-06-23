West Town Neighbors Can Weigh In On Proposed Worker’s Cottage Teardown, Condo Project

NOBLE SQUARE — Neighbors have a chance to weigh in on a proposal to replace a worker’s cottage with a three-flat condo building.

A meeting is scheduled for Jun. 30 at 5:30 p.m. via Zoom. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) and the Eckhart Park Community Council will co-host the call.

The proposal requires a zoning change, which Hopkins must present to City Council.

The worker’s cottage is located at 1534 W. Augusta Blvd. and was built more than 100 years ago, according to Cook County records.

The new construction will feature a rooftop deck and a flat slab parking pad on the rear of the property. Learn more online.

RSVP for Tuesday’s Zoom call here.

A proposal for a 3-flat to replace a workers cottage at 1534 W. Augusta Blvd. in West Town. Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd) / Provided

