The city is planning the future of Randolph Street. Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

West Loopers Can Weigh In On The Future Of Randolph Street At A Virtual Meeting This Week

As part of the city’s Randolph Street Corridor Improvement Study, the city is gathering input to "reimagine the historic corridor as an active, safe and comfortable environment for all users."

Mauricio Peña

WEST LOOP — Residents and business owners can share their opinions on plans to upgrade Randolph Street during a virtual meeting this week. 

The Chicago Department of Transportation will host a virtual meeting to get input from residents at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Attendees can register here.

The meeting was previously scheduled for March but was postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of the city’s Randolph Street Corridor Improvement Study, the city is gathering input to “reimagine the historic corridor as an active, safe and comfortable environment for all users,” according to the city.

“This is the first step in the process — and we are really looking forward to getting input from all those who live and work in the area,” CDOT spokesman Michael Claffey previously told Block Club Chicago.

The study aims to improve Randolph Street between North Desplaines Street and North Ogden Avenue. 

The corridor historically served as an open-air market where farmers would sell produce to the public. Now known for its restaurants and businesses, the street has been unofficially called the West Loop’s restaurant row.

As part of the improvement study, the city is evaluating transportation, land use, opportunities for new public spaces and the reconfiguration of the street, according to officials.

The agency began collecting data on Randolph Street last fall.

Following the virtual meeting, the Department of Transportation will upload an online map to gather more input. The comment period will run through July 17. 

More information on the visioning project can be found here.

