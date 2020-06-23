New Mobile Coronavirus Testing Sites Will Be Able To Travel All Over The City

CHICAGO — The city is trying out traveling testing sites for coronavirus, sending them to parts of Chicago hit hardest by the virus.

The first mobile testing site started work Tuesday at Austin Health Center, and another mobile site will be set up later this week at Kennedy King College, according to a Mayor’s Office press release. There are also mobile sites on the Northwest and Southwest sides for first responders.

The mobile sites will be able to test up to 500 people per day. They’ll be moved around as needed to reach people in neighborhoods struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

A schedule for the mobile testing sites is available online. It shows when and where they will be open.

The program is just a pilot for now, and the city will use data from the first mobile sites to determine how to expand.

The city’s also working with community groups to “best ensure the needs of local residents are being prioritized,” according to the Mayor’s Office.

Diagnostic tests are free for Chicago residents at city-run testing sites. More information about testing is available online.

This week’s mobile testing site schedule:

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Austin Health Center, 4800 W. Chicago Ave.; and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Bouchet Elementary, 7355 S. Jeffrey Ave.

Wednesday: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Austin Health Center, 4800 W. Chicago Ave.; and 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at Bouchet Elementary, 7355 S. Jeffrey Ave.

Thursday: noon-5 p.m. at Kennedy King College, 6500 S. Halsted St.

Friday: 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. at Montessori School of Englewood, 6936 S. Hermitage Ave.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.