Employers greet an applicant at a 100,000 Opportunities Initiative job fair in Englewood in 2017. Chicago Event Photography

Need A Job? Start Your Search At This Englewood Job Fair Thursday

Koch Foods, UPS, and Pactiv are among the employers scheduled to participate.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

jamie@blockclubchi.org

ENGLEWOOD — A team of Englewood nonprofits are hosting another virtual job fair from this week for residents in and around the community.

The event is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Potential employers from several industries are scheduled to participate, including Pactiv, Fast Radius, Koch Foods, Worldwide Flight Services, and UPS.

The fair is free, and job seekers are encouraged to register here before attending. Applicants will need to download the Zoom app to participate.

The virtual job fair is sponsored by several organizations, including Growing Home, Teamwork Englewood, the Greater Englewood Community Development Corporation, Stay L.I.T., Urban Tech Academy Englewood, Youth Job Center, and the Englewood Chamber of Commerce.

