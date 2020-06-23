Block Club Chicago
Man Gropes Woman Walking In Noble Square, Police Say

The man ran off after touching the woman in the 1400 block of West Blackhawk Street, police said.

CHICAGO — A man groped a woman Wednesday in Noble Square, police said.

At 5 p.m., the woman was walking in the 1400 block of West Blackhawk Street when a man began touching her thigh, according to a Chicago Police community alert.

The woman turned around and the man put his hands up her inner thigh and under her dress, police said. The woman “questioned” the man, police said, and he ran away.

The man was 25-35, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and wore a light-colored shirt, light-colored bottoms and a Chicago baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 312-746-6554.

Though the attack happened Wednesday, the alert about it was sent out early Tuesday.

