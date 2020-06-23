Fiesta Del Sol, One Of Pilsen’s Largest Street Fests, Going Virtual Amid Pandemic

PILSEN — Fiesta Del Sol, a four-day festival that attracts thousands from across the Midwest, is going online next month due to coronavirus.

The 48th annual festival, which celebrates Latino heritage and culture, will be held online July 30-Aug. 2, the Pilsen Neighbors Community Council announced Monday afternoon.

Fiesta del Sol “En Casa” will continue the celebration at home with live music and virtual workshops on the group’s website and Facebook pages.

Throughout the week and weekend, the organization will host college and housing resources, virtual workshops, a job expo and Sunday Mass online, said festival chair Sandra Ramirez.

Pilsen Neighbors Community Council will host a virtual Fiesta del Sol next month. Mauricio Peña/ Block Club Chicago

The Pilsen Neighborhood Community Council also will host an in-person housing resource fair and job expo at Benito Juarez Community Academy.

The annual event raises money for the Fiesta del Sol Guadalupe A. Reyes Scholarship Program and works toward addressing health inequities, housing, education, social justice and immigration reform, organizers said at a press conference.

Additional details on specific workshops will be posted online on the community group’s website.

The event will adhere to typical safety guidelines to help prevent the spread of disease, organizers said.

