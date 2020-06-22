The 606 And Lakefront Trail Reopen Monday. Here Are The New Rules

CHICAGO — The 606 and Lakefront Trail return Monday.

The two popular trails have been closed for months due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they reopen Monday morning. There are changes, though.

The city is only allowing the trails to be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m., and everyone who uses them is supposed to “keep it moving” and not stop or gather in groups.

Here are the new rules:

People will be required to wear masks or face coverings at all times if they are able to do so.

People must keep moving — you can’t stop.

The trails are only supposed to be used for exercise and commuting.

No gathering.

People must practice social distancing and stay 6 feet apart.

The trails will only be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

Along the lakefront, beaches and parks east of Lake Shore Drive remain closed.

The city is enforcing the new rules by putting up signs warning people about the changes and by having “social distancing ambassadors” stationed along the trails. The ambassadors will tell people to keep moving, to practice social distancing and to wear face coverings.

Some access points to the trails have also been closed so the city can better monitor how many people are going on the trails to prevent crowds.

The Lakefront Trail will also have its bicycle and walking paths merged or detoured at three points due to construction: Fullerton to North Avenue, North Avenue to Ohio Street and 43rd to 51st streets.

The Riverwalk has also reopened with restrictions.

