Lincoln Park Zoo Reopens Next Week — By Reservation Only

The free zoo will welcome members this weekend, but moving forward into Phase 4 it will be reservation only.

Siri Chilukuri

LINCOLN PARK — Lincoln Park Zoo will reopen to the general publicnext week — but you’ll need a reservation to get in.

The zoo will open to the public by reservation only on June 29, officials announced Monday. There will be limited capacity as well as strict guidelines for attendees to follow. Members will be able to explore the zoo starting Saturday, with members-only visits allowed through the following Monday.

Attendees to book a reservation online here or by phone at 312-742-2000. These reservations will be available every hour from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and guests are encouraged to keep their visit to 2 hours. 

Face masks will be required for guests who are medically able, signs will be posted to encourage social distancing measures and the zoo has also installed more hand washing stations. 

The zoo has also closed all indoor habitats until further notice and one way paths that encourage social distancing have been set up alongside outdoor exhibits. All gifts and food available for purchase outdoors, with minimal or no contact transactions. 

