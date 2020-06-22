Chicago Is A Drag Fest Goes Digital

ANDERSONVILLE — Chicago is a Drag festival will go online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, becoming the Chicago is a Digital Drag Festival.

The festival started last year with dozens of performers in Andersonville, highlighting drag culture and commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

This year, the festival will be livestreamed 8-10 p.m. June 30 on A Queer Pride’s Twitch channel. The fest will be hosted by Chicago drag queen Shea Couleé, who’s competing on “RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars 5.”

The festival will feature performances from local artists, including Lucy Stoole, Tenderoni and Bambi Banks-Couleé, and Drag Race alumni like The Vixen, Detox and Dida Ritz. Drag queen Joan Jett Blakk, who famously ran for president in 1992, also will participate.

Musicians Peaches and Nadya Tolokno of Pussy Riot, among others, will also make guest appearances.

