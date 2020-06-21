Didn’t Receive A Stimulus Check? Here Are 20 Chicago Organizations Where You Can Apply For Cash

PILSEN — Starting Monday, local Chicagoans excluded from the federal government’s stimulus program can apply for $1,000 cash grants through 20 organizations across the city.
The Chicago Resiliency Fund, created by Pilsen-based nonprofit The Resurrection Project in partnership with the city, is providing cash assistance to people who are undocumented, mixed-status families, people experiencing homelessness, and more.
The program has been funded with a $4 million donation from an anonymous donor and $1 million from the Open Society Foundations.
Many people, including undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families, were left out of that federal stimulus packaged issued earlier this year.
Chicago residents with an income less than 300 percent of the poverty level, who did not receive a federal stimulus check, are eligible for the $1,000 grants.
More information about the fund will be available online.
Individuals can apply by phone by calling the following organization below:
- The Resurrection Project
(312) 880-1145
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon-Fri.
- Acclivus, Inc.
Language(s): English
Applications accepted from 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri.
- Austin Coming Together
(708) 529-5042
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tues-Fri
- Austin Peoples Action Center
(773) 921-2121
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri
- Centro Romero
(312) 278-3117
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues-Thurs
- Chicago Coalition for the Homeless
(312) 459-6607
Language(s): English
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fridays
- Chicago Commons
(773) 635-2172
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays
- Chicago Community and Workers’ Rights
(773) 653-3664
Language(s): Spanish
Applications accepted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Community Organizing and Family Issues (COFI)
(773) 231-0720
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- CTU Centro de Trabajadores Unidos
(312) 880-9803
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon-Wed
- Enlace Chicago
(773) 943-7570
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays
- HANA Center
(773) 754-8500
Language(s): Korean, Spanish and English
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri
- Indo-American Center
(773) 973-4444
Language(s): Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Arabic
Days and times applications will be accepted: 10am-12pm Mondays to Thursdays
- Latino Union of Chicago
(312) 491-9044
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Logan Square Neighborhood Association
(773) 384-4370
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays
- Metropolitan Family Services
(773) 371-3700
Language(s): Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Fri
- Northwest Side Housing Center
(773) 283-3888
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays
- Pui Tak Center
(312) 328-7451
Language(s): Mandarin and Cantonese.
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon-Fri
- Southwest Organizing Project (SWOP)
(773) 471-8208 Ext. 120
Language(s): English and Spanish
Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays
- United African Organization
(773) 800-0837
Language(s): Amharic, Twi, Igbo, Yoruba, French, English
Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays
