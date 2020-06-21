Didn’t Receive A Stimulus Check? Here Are 20 Chicago Organizations Where You Can Apply For Cash

PILSEN — Starting Monday, local Chicagoans excluded from the federal government’s stimulus program can apply for $1,000 cash grants through 20 organizations across the city.

The Chicago Resiliency Fund, created by Pilsen-based nonprofit The Resurrection Project in partnership with the city, is providing cash assistance to people who are undocumented, mixed-status families, people experiencing homelessness, and more.

The program has been funded with a $4 million donation from an anonymous donor and $1 million from the Open Society Foundations.

Many people, including undocumented immigrants and mixed-status families, were left out of that federal stimulus packaged issued earlier this year.

Chicago residents with an income less than 300 percent of the poverty level, who did not receive a federal stimulus check, are eligible for the $1,000 grants.

More information about the fund will be available online.

Individuals can apply by phone by calling the following organization below:

The Resurrection Project

(312) 880-1145

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon-Fri.

Language(s): English

Applications accepted from 9a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri.

(708) 529-5042

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tues-Fri

(773) 921-2121

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri

(312) 278-3117

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tues-Thurs

(312) 459-6607

Language(s): English

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Fridays

(773) 635-2172

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays

(773) 653-3664

Language(s): Spanish

Applications accepted from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

(773) 231-0720

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

(312) 880-9803

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mon-Wed

(773) 943-7570

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays

(773) 754-8500

Language(s): Korean, Spanish and English

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mon-Fri

(773) 973-4444

Language(s): Hindi, Urdu, Gujarati, Arabic

Days and times applications will be accepted: 10am-12pm Mondays to Thursdays

(312) 491-9044

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

(773) 384-4370

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays

(773) 371-3700

Language(s): Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mon-Fri

(773) 283-3888

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Mondays and Wednesdays

(312) 328-7451

Language(s): Mandarin and Cantonese.

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mon-Fri

(773) 471-8208 Ext. 120

Language(s): English and Spanish

Applications accepted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays

(773) 800-0837

Language(s): Amharic, Twi, Igbo, Yoruba, French, English

Applications accepted from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., Mondays and Tuesdays

