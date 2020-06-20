Roseland Matters Marks Juneteenth With Community Party, Food Distribution

ROSELAND — The Roseland Matters community group celebrated Juneteenth Friday by supplying food and essential items to residents in the Far South Side neighborhood.

Tables of groceries and feminine hygiene packs were set up in the lot at 11040 S. Michigan Ave. Rent-A-Grill, Potbelly and other donors supplied the food, including jerk chicken smoked at the party.

“Roseland Matters does whatever the community needs,” said Marc Phillips, the group’s executive director.

David McArthur, owner of Rent-A-Grill, at the Roseland Matters Juneteenth celebration.

Roseland Matters for the past nine years has organized community clean-ups, Christmas giveaways and other events, including the Juneteenth celebration.

It’s also worked to support Beacon Light Ministries in its efforts to provide community members with necessary resources. Beacon Light Ministries’s building burned down in January, but it has continued to provide residents with groceries in the lot of where the building once stood.

David McArthur, owner of Rent-a-Grill, and friend Brian Thompson came out Friday to help with the food. He said he hopes to continue his late father’s example.

“All this food is donated, its something that we love to do and my father always liked to give back to the community,” said McArthur. “My father passed away in October, this was his passion and it’s something that I want to continue, giving back to the community.”

In addition to sandwiches and jerk chicken, there was sorbet spring rolls, fruits, vegetables and other groceries.

Brian Thompson, left, and David McArthur work the grill at the Roseland Matters Juneteenth celebration. Oscar Sánchez

Many community members who came out spent time getting to know the organizers.

“I heard that they were helping out the community so I came out to get a little help,” said Donald Jett, a Roseland resident. “I think that this is a good thing that they’re doing for the community and it’s nice that during this crisis we’re looking out for each other.”

Marc Phillips, executive director of Roseland Matters.

