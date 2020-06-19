Block Club Chicago
Project H.O.O.D. Hosting Food Giveaway In Grand Crossing Saturday

Project H.O.O.D and New Beginnings Church will be distributing relief boxes to residents Juneteenth weekend.

Jamie Nesbitt Golden

GREATER GRAND CROSSING — With school out for the summer, local organizations like Project H.O.O.D. are doing their part to keep families fed as a global pandemic continues to grip the city.

The nonprofit will be hosting another giveaway Saturday morning at New Beginnings Church, 6620 S. King Dr., from 10 a.m. until supplies last.

Residents have the option of driving or walking up to the site, where volunteers will distribute relief boxes that include fruit, vegetables, meat, dry goods, canned food, baby food, personal hygiene items and cleaning supplies.

Relief box items are provided via donations from the Chicago Cubs, StandWithUs, Bernie’s Book Bank and Oberweis Dairy.

