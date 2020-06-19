Block Club Chicago
Alivio Medical Center's Pilsen drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in the Lower West Side neighborhood in action on Saturday, May 9, 2020. | Colin Boyle/Block Club Chicago

692 New Cases Of Coronavirus, 44 Deaths Reported In Illinois Friday

There have now been 6,580 deaths statewide tied to COVID-19.

CHICAGO — State health officials Friday said 44 people died of coronavirus in the past day and 692 more people tested positive.

A total of 135,470 people have tested positive. The vast majority have recovered, but 512 patients are currently in intensive care units across the state. Of those, 293 people are on ventilators.

In Chicago, 14 new deaths were reported in the past day as well as 179 new cases.

