The 606 Is Reopening Monday After Months-Long Shutdown — But You Have To Wear A Mask If You Plan To Use It

LOGAN SQUARE — The 606 will reopen Monday.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the popular elevated trail’s return during a Thursday morning press conference. Though the trail will reopen, it will be with restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic.

The 606 will only be open 6 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, some of its entrances will be kept closed to prevent overcrowding and people will not be able to gather on it.

Here are the rules:

Masks or face coverings required at all times

No congregating, all users of the trail must keep moving,

Practice social distancing

“Like our lakefront, the 606 will be open to anyone looking for an opportunity to run, bike or walk or enjoy the outdoors from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” Lightfoot said. “But, also like on the lakefront, we’re gonna emphasize to keep it moving. … It’s critically important that we not congregate. Congregation is the worry and concern about spreading COVID-19, which still is very much in our presence.”

There will be social distancing ambassadors monitoring the popular trail to keep crowds away and keep things moving, Lightfoot said.

The 606 has been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Police put up barriers to try to keep people out — but many have still jogged or ridden their bikes along the path, especially as the weather has warmed up in recent weeks.

The Lakefront Trail will also reopen Monday.

