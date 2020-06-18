Streeterville Farmers Market Reopening At MCA Plaza

DOWNTOWN — A Downtown farmers market will return Tuesday.

The Steeterville Organization of Active Residents Farmers Market will be open 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays in the plaza of the Museum of Contemporary Art, 220 E. Chicago Ave. A senior hour will be held 9-10 a.m.

“This year will be a different format and experience, but all of our vendors have returned with their farm fresh produce, baked goods and beautiful flowers,” market organizers said in an email.

Customers are encouraged to come late in the day to avoid crowds and long lines, and face masks are required for entry and are available for purchase.

Social distancing guidelines will be place in the market. One entrance and one exit are designated to let market staff monitor the flow of customers. Only 40 people will be allowed into the market at once. Shoppers are encouraged to come with a list and sanitize their hands frequently.

Customers will still be allowed to select produce at the market, but vendors and shoppers cannot have hand-to-hand contact while shopping or paying. Online preordering is also available and encouraged.

Animals are not allowed within the market space.

The market’s guidelines urge against “lingering” in the market and ask customers to limit all interactions with others and maintain an “arm’s-length distance.” No food consumption is allowed in the market.

Local vendors will include Breadman Baking Company, Gayle’s Best Grilled Cheese and Phoenix Bean, alongside several family farms. In-season fruits and vegetables will be available for purchase.

The market is open Tuesdays until Oct. 27.

