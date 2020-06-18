Block Club Chicago
Nick Jonas (left) and The Vixen will perform online for Pride Fest.Pride Fest/The Vixen

Pride Fest Being Held Online This Weekend With Nick Jonas, The Vixen And More

The festival will raise money for LGBTQ groups like Center on Halsted and the Brave Space Alliance.

Lakeview, Boystown, Wrigleyville Primary category in which blog post is published
CHICAGO — Nick Jonas, the Vixen, LeAnn Rimes and others will perform during this weekend’s online Pride Fest.

The festival will be streamed 7-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday online on Twitch. There will be music performances and other entertainment, activism and conversations.

Jonas was announced as a performer Wednesday. The singer and actor will perform Saturday, as will singer Rimes.

The event will raise money for LGBTQ groups, including the Brave Space Alliance and the Center on Halsted.

This the 20th year for the festival — but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the first time Pride Fest is being held online. The festival was postponed and was going to be held along with Market Days this fall, but those plans have now been canceled.

The festival normally draws thousands of people in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

Saturday’s lineup:

  • KC Ortiz
  • Serendipity
  • Nick Jonas
  • Peach Presents
  • 7th Heaven
  • LeAnn Rimes
  • Boy Band REview
  • GeekHaus
  • KitKat Performers

Sunday’s lineup:

  • Sidetrack Performers
  • Boy Band Review
  • Steve Grand
  • KC Ortiz
  • Black Girl Magic
  • Cat Fight
  • DJ Metro
  • Ruff n’ Stuff
