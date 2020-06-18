Pride Fest Being Held Online This Weekend With Nick Jonas, The Vixen And More

CHICAGO — Nick Jonas, the Vixen, LeAnn Rimes and others will perform during this weekend’s online Pride Fest.

The festival will be streamed 7-9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday online on Twitch. There will be music performances and other entertainment, activism and conversations.

Jonas was announced as a performer Wednesday. The singer and actor will perform Saturday, as will singer Rimes.

The event will raise money for LGBTQ groups, including the Brave Space Alliance and the Center on Halsted.

This the 20th year for the festival — but, because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s the first time Pride Fest is being held online. The festival was postponed and was going to be held along with Market Days this fall, but those plans have now been canceled.

The festival normally draws thousands of people in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

Saturday’s lineup:

KC Ortiz

Serendipity

Nick Jonas

Peach Presents

7th Heaven

LeAnn Rimes

Boy Band REview

GeekHaus

KitKat Performers

Sunday’s lineup:

Sidetrack Performers

Boy Band Review

Steve Grand

KC Ortiz

Black Girl Magic

Cat Fight

DJ Metro

Ruff n’ Stuff

