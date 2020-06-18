Block Club Chicago
Lucinda Rogers (in white) dances with Andrew Holmes on her 100th birthday in front of her longtime West Woodlawn home.Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Lucinda Rogers Can’t Stop Dancing As Neighbors Celebrate Her 100th Birthday At Her Woodlawn Home

Though the 6800 block of Champlain Avenue has changed a lot in the last 50 years, one thing has remained constant — the presence of Lucinda Rogers, who celebrated 100 years of life Thursday.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published
Maxwell Evans

See more

WOODLAWN — As Lucinda Rogers celebrated her 100th year of life on a beautiful summer evening, her front entryway became a dance floor and she showed off the moves of a spry young woman.

“There’s that 100 — 16-year-old queen,” one partygoer joked over a loudspeaker playing Stevie Wonder’s “Happy Birthday.”

Rogers was twisting for her loved ones and neighbors who came out to celebrate her birthday Thursday.

Born June 18, 1920 in Biloxi, Mississippi, Rogers has called her ranch house on the 6800 block of South Champlain Avenue home since the 1970s.

A surprise parade and block party at the house was organized by members of Rogers’ Washington Park church, the Greater Bethesda Missionary Baptist Church, and the Andrew Holmes Foundation, whose “Club 100” throws grand celebrations for Chicagoans’ 99th and 100th birthdays.

Dozens of attendees made the celebration “out of this world,” said Preston Allen, whose wife Lizzie was Rogers’ longtime co-worker.

He didn’t expect the gathering to be as large as it was, but said it made sense considering how long Rogers has been alive and her care for those in her circle.

“This is just Mama; this is our play-mother,” Allen said.

The entire block was closed off to traffic, just as it was when Rogers oversaw a block club committee that threw regular parties. Rogers stays involved, as residents said she’ll stroll the block with her walker, picking trash out of neighbors’ lawns.

But “the neighbors are different” than they were when Rogers first moved to the West Woodlawn block, she said. It was quieter then, home to professionals like Jolyn Robichaux, the Black chairwoman of the Baldwin Ice Cream Company who died in 2017 at the age of 88.

Though long-time residents like Patricia Flakes said some former professionals have stuck around in retirement, the sense of community from decades past has been lost as others moved in.

However, Flakes and other Champlain Avenue neighbors said they’re looking to restart the block clubs in an effort to rebuild that sense of community.

“We want to bring the block back and surpass where it was, because we did know all of our neighbors,” Flakes said. “[We don’t] right now. Just the ones that have been here.”

Without a formal block club, newer residents looking to bond with their neighbors — like Diane Reasonover — have depended on Rogers to show them the lay of the land.

“Miss Rogers represents longevity,” said Reasonover, who moved to the area five years ago. “Her telling me, ‘I’ve been here for all these years; I see the difference and want [the neighborhood] to be come better’ — I can receive that.”

The coronavirus pandemic meant Rogers wasn’t able to take a ride in a limousine like Club 100 members usually do, said Andrew Holmes, the Dolton community activist. Instead, his foundation brought the party to her.

“I gave her 100 roses from me, and people in the neighborhood have been giving her roses too,” Holmes said.

Though she didn’t know about the parade plans, Rogers said she stayed up until midnight Thursday so she could claim a century of life as soon as possible.

From those first moments alone as a 100-year-old to the neighborhood party, Thursday gave the lifelong lover of travel and dance an opportunity to reflect and celebrate.

“I’ve done so much in my life,” Rogers said.

Partygoers pose for a group photo in front of Lucinda Rogers’ home.
Maxwell Evans/Block Club Chicago

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.