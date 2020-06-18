Block Club Chicago
Customers dine outside Ina Mae Tavern in Wicker Park on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Hannah Alani / Block Club Chicago

Here’s How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In Wicker Park, Bucktown And West Town

Campaigns to help Black business owners have led to boosts for some people.

Hannah Alani

hannah@blockclubchi.org

WICKER PARK — Protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spurred local campaigns to patronize Black-owned businesses, from retail stores to restaurants.

The campaigns worked for some business owners. Eric Williams of the Silver Room experienced record-breaking online sales. Bridgette Flagg, owner of Soulé in West Town, said she noticed a boost, too.

Want to help in Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town? Here’s a map of Black-owned businesses:

This list is based on interviews with business owners as well as information on the Black- and Brown-focused food blog Seasoned and Blessed. This list may include executive chefs who are at the helm of locations that aren’t 100 percent Black-owned.

These maps may not be comprehensive. If you see a business missing, email hannah@blockclubchi.org.

