Here’s How To Support Black-Owned Businesses In Wicker Park, Bucktown And West Town

WICKER PARK — Protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis have spurred local campaigns to patronize Black-owned businesses, from retail stores to restaurants.

The campaigns worked for some business owners. Eric Williams of the Silver Room experienced record-breaking online sales. Bridgette Flagg, owner of Soulé in West Town, said she noticed a boost, too.

Want to help in Wicker Park, Bucktown and West Town? Here’s a map of Black-owned businesses:

This list is based on interviews with business owners as well as information on the Black- and Brown-focused food blog Seasoned and Blessed. This list may include executive chefs who are at the helm of locations that aren’t 100 percent Black-owned.

These maps may not be comprehensive. If you see a business missing, email hannah@blockclubchi.org.

