The Great Black Music EnsemblePhoto by Michael Jackson

Old Town School Of Folk Music Hosting Virtual Juneteenth Celebration Friday

People who plan to enjoy the free concert are being asked to donate to the Chicago Torture Justice Center.

LINCOLN SQUARE — A Juneteenth concert Friday in Lincoln Square will raise money for the Chicago Torture Justice Center.

The Old Town School of Folk Music is partnering with the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians and Live the Spirit Residency for the event. It’ll benefit the Chicago Torture Justice Center, whose mission focuses on helping Chicago Police torture survivors.

The Virtual Juneteenth Celebration begins at 8 p.m. Friday via a free livestream on the Old Town School’s YouTube channel. People who plan to enjoy the free concert are asked to donate to the Chicago Torture Justice Center using this link.

Though yet to be recognized officially as a holiday locally and nationwide, Juneteenth is a holiday that celebrates the day in 1865 when troops arrived in Texas to free enslaved Americans — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation.

The holiday is always celebrated on June 19.

Friday’s performers:

provided

The Young Masters

The ensemble, borne of a jazz workshop and young artists mentoring program, features high school and college-aged musicians in Chicago. For this event, they will present a new set of their original compositions.

Featuring: Emil Robinson (guitar), Devin Shaw (piano), Oscar Evely (drums), Micah Collier (bass), Jack Sundstom (bass) and Miles Hardemon (trumpet).

Photo by Michael Jackson

The Great Black Music Ensemble

An intergenerational ensemble ranging in size from three to 30 pieces, the Great Black Music Ensemble works to carry on the legacy of creative music on the South Side. Their performances will focus on two themes: paying tribute to Black Lives Matters and There is Joy in Mudville Tonight.

Featuring: Dee Alexander (vocals), Angel Bat Dawid (clarinet), Taalib Din Ziyad (flute/vocals), Alexis Lombre (piano), Micah Collier (bass), and Frank Morrison (drums).

