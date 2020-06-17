Block Club Chicago
Maya-Camille Broussard, chef at Justice of the Pies, will give out 1,000 meals to West Side residents at the Love Fest.Justice of the Pies/Facebook

‘Love Fest’ In East Garfield Park Will Have Free Food, Gloves And Masks

Local organizations have partnered to give 1,000 meals to West Side residents facing hardships.

Siri Chilukuri

CHICAGO — Justice of the Pies’ chef will give out 1,000 meals Thursday at an event in East Garfield Park.

The Love Fest will run noon-4 p.m. Thursday at The Hatchery, 135 N. Kedzie Ave. Justice of the Pies chef Maya-Camille Broussard partnered with The Hatchery and Frontline Foods to organize the event so they could get food to people who have experienced upheavals amid recent protests and the coronavirus pandemic, according to a press release.

The event will feature vendors, glove and mask giveaways and information on how to fill out the 2020 Census.

“It’s especially important for community businesses to step up and support residents through times wrought with uncertainties and turmoil because residents are the main arteries of any community. There is no community without its people,” Broussard said.

Broussard wanted to highlight food justice issues in the West Side community and show how food insecurity and a lack of access to healthy foods relates to the pandemic.

“When a community has been affected by food apartheid and lack of access to healthy food choices, then its residents are more susceptible to being affected by a health pandemic,” the chef said. “Not having access to healthy food options can lead to increased diet-related diseases, which can also mean a higher mortality rate when faced with something like COVID-19.”

