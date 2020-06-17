Kids Can Get Free Hair Cuts While Parents Fill Out The Census On The West Side

WEST SIDE — A group of West Side barber shops and salons are offering free haircuts for children to encourage their parents to fill out the 2020 Census.

Chicago’s West Side Branch of the NAACP and the Counting on Chicago Coalition are coordinating the event, which runs 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday and Monday, according to a press release. Hair cuts will be available for children ages 6 to 16.

While children are getting their hair cut and styled, their parents can fill out the census.

Each child is given a mask to wear while they get their hair done. At the end of their appointment, each family will get a census cap and T-shirt.

Parents should call one of several numbers — 708-315-4472, 773-328-9324, 773-537-5241 or 773-261-5890 — between 10 a.m.-5 p.m. to book an appointment at a participating shop.

Phyllis Logan, of the West Side Branch of the NAACP, said the event is meant to increase census participation and “to help build the small businesses in the Black community.”

“Hopefully it will not only boost their immediate economy, but it will also possibly open them up to new clientele and help increase the traffic on a regular basis,” Logan said.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.