Honk For Justice Holding Protests Daily Throughout North Side To ‘Wake Up’ White Chicagoans

CHICAGO — Honk for Justice Chicago is planning to hold protests for racial justice daily on the North Side.

The group has held demonstrations for several weeks to “wake up white neighborhoods” to the realities of racial injustice and police brutality, according to a press release. It’s now released a schedule showing it will hold protests 4-6 p.m. daily.

During the protests, activists hold signs encouraging people to honk and make noise to show their support for the movement.

Honk for Justice Chicago began in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis. The movement has been organized by Jocelyn Prince and Madison Kamp, who are looking for justice for Floyd and police reform.

“White people can flip a switch and simply put their blinders back up to what is happening to Black communities,” Kamp said in the press release. “What has been a minor inconvenience for white neighborhoods is a daily, lifelong reality for the Black community.”

Here’s the schedule:

Mondays: Uptown, Ainslie Street and Sheridan Road

Tuesdays: West Town, Milwaukee and Chicago avenues

Wednesdays: Logan Square, Milwaukee Avenue and Logan Boulevard

Thursdays: Lincoln Square, Western and Montrose avenue

Fridays: Lincoln Park, Halsted Street and Lincoln Avenue

Saturdays: Rogers Park, Greenleaf Avenue and Sheridan Road

Sundays: West Ridge, Western Avenue and Pratt Boulevard

More information is available online.

