Have Questions About Your West Side Property Tax Appeal? A Friday Workshop Can Help

WEST TOWN — People who want appeal their West Side property tax bill can workshop their attempt with officials Friday.

There will be a virtual tax bill workshop with Cook County Commissioner Bridget Degnen, a staffer from the Assessor’s Office, Ald. Daniel La Spata (1st) and Ald. Brian Hopkins (2nd). The workshop is 1-2 p.m. Friday and people can RSVP for the workshop online.

The workshop is open to property owners in the West Chicago Township of Cook County. The deadline to appeal a West Chicago tax bill is July 20, according to the Cook County Assessor’s Office website.

Before joining the call, participants should have their property tax bill or Property Index Number (PIN) handy.

The West Chicago Township of Cook County borders North Avenue to the North, Pershing Road/39th Street to the South, Harlem Avenue to the West and the Chicago River to the East.

Neighborhoods that lie within the West Chicago Township cover everything from Austin to the West Loop and Jefferson Park.

Those looking to find their bill can check the Cook County Property Tax Portal, which has property tax information from the Cook County Assessor’s Office, the Board of Review, the Clerk’s Office, the Recorder of Deeds and the Treasurer’s Office.

Residents can enter a PIN or address to access five years’ worth of history related to appeals, exemption opportunities or liens. The site will also help owners get information to begin the process of appealing a tax or applying for a missed exemption.

To find more information, go to cookcountypropertyinfo.com.

