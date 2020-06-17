Lincoln Square To Get Pop-Up Drive-In Movie Theater In Old Town’s Parking Lot

LINCOLN SQUARE — The Davis Theater plans to host pop up drive-in movie events in a Lincoln Square parking lot in July.

The theater at 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. hasn’t been able to screen films for the past few months because of the shutdown. The theater announced earlier this week that it’s partnering with Sterling Bay and the 2nd Ward to host drive-in events at the future home of Lincoln Yards.

But that’s just one of the drive-in spots being planned.

Ben Munro, Davis Theater’s co-owner, told Block Club the business will also host pop-up drive-in events next month at the Old Town School Of Folk Music’s parking lot that sits just behind the city lot at 4515 N. Lincoln Ave. They hope to eventually find a larger lot.

“These drive-in events would be smaller and a little more sporadic on weekdays,” Munro said. “That’s the plan for now.”

Munro wants the programing at these drive-ins to be more community driven so that neighbors can enjoy a social distanced night out at the movies. When the new Lincoln Square drive-in launches it’ll likely start screening films on weekdays, he said.

Initially, the Lincoln Square drive-in events will be “nano” sized compared to the screenings the theater is hosting at Lincoln Yards.

“But we’re still on the hunt for something larger we can regularly host larger events at,” he said. “Anyone with leads please reach out to me at ben@davistheater.com.”

