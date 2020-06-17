Black-Owned Businesses Team Up For Thursday Food Giveaway In Auburn Gresham

AUBURN GRESHAM — Two Black-owned businesses are teaming up to host a food giveaway Thursday.

Hope Wellness Group owner Maria Jefferson-Walker and Tanya Bennett, owner of Push 365 Event Group, will give out groceries 2-6 p.m. Thursday at the northeast corner of the St. Sabina Church parking lot, 78th Street and Racine Avenue.

Families can drive or walk up to get their items.

