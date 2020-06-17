$3.5 Billion Michael Reese Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward As Developer Applies For Zoning

DOUGLAS — Developers behind a $3.5 billion project at the former Michael Reese Hospital site took a step forward in their redevelopment plans by submitting a zoning application at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

A team led by Farpoint Development is overseeing the ambitious two-phase plan for the former hospital, which is slated for completion by 2035.

Included in the site plans are:

Market-rate housing, with 20 percent set aside for affordable housing.

A community center of up to 40,000 square feet.

A commitment of up to $25 million for education, with 20 internships and 75 apprenticeships per year.

A 31st Street Metra station to replace the 27th Street station.

The use of the Singer Pavilion — the only remaining Michael Reese Hospital facility — into a “showcase” of the Black history of Bronzeville and the history of the hospital.

The developers submitted an application for a “planned development” zoning designation to City Council Wednesday. A council vote on the application is expected by winter, city officials said at a May community meeting.

The planned development zone sets height restrictions, density requirements and placement of open space, providing clear guidelines while allowing for some flexibility as plans progress.

The application will be referred to the Chicago Plan Commission and potentially adjusted in the coming months, in part using community input.

If approved by the Plan Commission, site plans would be sent to the City Council zoning committee; if passed by the committee, they would go to the full council for a vote.

The sale of city-owned land and any financial assistance from the city — like tax increment financing (TIF) funds to cover most of the $175 million in necessary infrastructure work — must be reviewed separately from the zoning application.

