Block Club Chicago
A rendering of site plans for the former Michael Reese Hospital site, as seen from Cottage Grove Avenue.Provided

$3.5 Billion Michael Reese Redevelopment Plan Moving Forward As Developer Applies For Zoning

Farpoint Development is overseeing the ambitious two-phase plan for the former hospital, which is slated for completion by 2035.

Hyde Park, Woodlawn, South Shore Primary category in which blog post is published
Maxwell Evans

See more

DOUGLAS — Developers behind a $3.5 billion project at the former Michael Reese Hospital site took a step forward in their redevelopment plans by submitting a zoning application at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

A team led by Farpoint Development is overseeing the ambitious two-phase plan for the former hospital, which is slated for completion by 2035.

Included in the site plans are:

  • Market-rate housing, with 20 percent set aside for affordable housing.
  • A community center of up to 40,000 square feet.
  • A commitment of up to $25 million for education, with 20 internships and 75 apprenticeships per year.
  • A 31st Street Metra station to replace the 27th Street station.
  • The use of the Singer Pavilion — the only remaining Michael Reese Hospital facility — into a “showcase” of the Black history of Bronzeville and the history of the hospital.

The developers submitted an application for a “planned development” zoning designation to City Council Wednesday. A council vote on the application is expected by winter, city officials said at a May community meeting.

The planned development zone sets height restrictions, density requirements and placement of open space, providing clear guidelines while allowing for some flexibility as plans progress.

The application will be referred to the Chicago Plan Commission and potentially adjusted in the coming months, in part using community input.

If approved by the Plan Commission, site plans would be sent to the City Council zoning committee; if passed by the committee, they would go to the full council for a vote.

The sale of city-owned land and any financial assistance from the city — like tax increment financing (TIF) funds to cover most of the $175 million in necessary infrastructure work — must be reviewed separately from the zoning application.

Do stories like this matter to you? Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.