West Town Business Damaged Recently? This Emergency Board Up Grant Is Available

WEST TOWN — If your West Town business sustained damage due to looting or vandalism, local business leaders want to help.

The West Town Chamber of Commerce and Special Service Area District No. 29 created an emergency grant to help cover costs of board-up services.

The grant will provide up to 100 percent of board up costs (or the cost of your insurance deductible) up to $1,000. Applicable costs include labor and materials to clean and board your storefront doors, doorways and windows if your property sustained damage due to vandalism or looting.

Eligible businesses must have no more than 25 employees and must lie within the following boundaries:

Chicago Avenue from Halsted Street to Western Avenue

Damen Avenue from Chicago Avenue to Huron Street

Ashland Avenue from Chicago Avenue to Division Street

Ogden Avenue from Fry Street to the Kennedy Expressway

Milwaukee Ave from Augusta Avenue to Erie Street on both sides of the street

Milwaukee Avenue from Division Street to Augusta Avenue on the East side of the street

Division St from Milwaukee Avenue to the Kennedy Expressway on the South side of the street

The deadline for grant applications is June 26.

Download the grant application online. For more information contact SSA Program Director Kace Wakem by email at KWakem@westtownchamber.org.

This emergency grant is separate from the SSA’s existing security rebate program and graffiti abatement rebate program.

If your business was hit hard by COVID-19, there’s a grant for that, too.

The SSA launched an online marketplace update grant, which provides up to 75 percent or up to $1,000 of costs related to web-based upgrades during the pandemic.

