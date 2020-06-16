Riot Fest Postponing To 2021 — But My Chemical Romance, Run The Jewels And More To Perform

CHICAGO — Riot Fest will be postponed until 2021, the music festival announced Tuesday.

The festival was originally set for Sept. 11-13 in Douglas Park, but it — like Lollapalooza and other major festivals — has had to cancel those plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, it will be held Sept. 17-19, 2021, with a preview party that Sept. 16.

A reunited My Chemical Romance will headline with the Smashing Pumpkins, Run the Jewels and the Pixies.

“Put short, it simply wouldn’t be a safe decision to move forward with this year’s festival. So we’re going to start planning next year’s, and we’re going to make sure it kicks ass,” organizers wrote in their online announcement. “We’re heartbroken, but it’s in the best interest of everyone’s health and safety — and we know it’s going to be worth the wait come next September.”

Organizers announced a “first wave” lineup, showing local musicians — including Vic Mensa and Lupe Fiasco — will also perform along with the All-American Rejects, Taking Back Sunday and other acts. More waves of performers will be announced in coming months.

Tickets for the 2021 music festival are already on sale online. A three-day general admission pass costs $150, with prices increasing from there.

People who had tickets for this year’s now-canceled festival or people who buy a ticket during the next 30 days will get admission to the first-ever Preview Party on Sept. 16, 2021.

The preview party will be “jam-packed with secret sets from mystery bands — some of which will be Thursday exclusives,” organizers wrote online. Attendees will also be able to ride carnival rides and get first dibs on merchandise.

People who had already bought tickets can also request a full or partial refund online before July 16.

