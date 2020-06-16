Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul Tests Positive For Coronavirus

CHICAGO — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has tested positive for coronavirus.

Raoul was tested Monday and informed Tuesday he has COVID-19, according to a press release from his office. He had minor symptoms over the weekend and has self-isolated.

“My symptoms continue to be mild, and I am in regular contact with my staff in order to continue to manage the operations of my office,” Raoul said in a statement. “As I join the countless Illinois residents working from home, the programs and services provided by the Attorney General’s Office will continue uninterrupted.

“… I am fortunate to be otherwise healthy and am following recommendations to protect those around me. I encourage all Illinois residents to take precautions to protect themselves and vulnerable residents from contracting COVID-19.”

Raoul advised people to continue to follow public health guidance like staying 6 feet away from others, wearing a face covering and washing hands frequently.

So far, 133,016 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Illinois and 6,326 people have died. In Chicago, 49,598 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 2,407 have died.

Raoul took office in January 2019. He was previously a state senator in the 13th District.

