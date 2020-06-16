Block Club Chicago
Green City Market/ Facebook

Green City Market Returns To West Loop This Weekend

Masks will be required for everyone entering the market space, and hand sanitizer will be available.

Pilsen, Little Village, West Loop Primary category in which blog post is published
Mauricio Peña

Pilsen, Little Village and West Loop reporter mauricio@blockclubchi.org

WEST LOOP — After delays amid coronavirus pandemic,  Green City Market is set to return this this weekend to the West Loop.

The popular outdoor farmers market will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through October at Mary Bartleme Park, 115 S. Sangamon St.

The market will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. for vulnerable populations including seniors, pregnant women and immunocompromised individuals at elevated risk for COVID-19. 

During Saturday’s kickoff, residents will have a chance to browse stands selling produce and other goods.  Masks will be required for everyone entering the market space, and hand sanitizer will be available.

The West Loop farmers market moved to Mary Bartelme Park in 2016. It was previously staged in a lot at 211 S. Peoria St. in 2016 and at the corner of Fulton and Halsted streets in 2015.

Green City Markets will also continue to operate in Lincoln Park, where the market has been hosted for 21 years.

You can find more information on the vendors here.

