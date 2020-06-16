Drexel Boulevard Becomes The South Side’s First ‘Shared Street’

BRONZEVILLE — A stretch of Drexel Boulevard in Bronzeville and Kenwood has been closed to through-traffic, allowing pedestrians and cyclists more space to social distance as they spend time outside.

The stretch of Drexel from Oakwood Boulevard to Hyde Park Boulevard, or 3900 to 5100 South, is the South Side’s first “shared street.” The program to turn residential streets into open spaces was announced late last month.

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced Drexel as a shared street in a Facebook post Saturday evening.

Prior to becoming a shared street, the portion of Drexel was already noted by some as a safe corridor for cycling in the neighborhood.

A bike lane along the median and away from on-street parking was installed in late 2018 and was preserved last winter, after neighbors voiced concern with proposed changes to the street’s layout.

Parts of Wabansia Avenue and Cortland Street were converted into shared streets Friday, following Leland Avenue’s designation in Ravenswood May 29.

