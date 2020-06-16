Chicago Getting New Drive-In Movie Theater At Lincoln Yards, With Programming From The Davis Theater, Facets

BUCKTOWN — Developer Sterling Bay has partnered with Lincoln Square’s historic Davis Theater to create The Drive In at Lincoln Yards — the latest drive-in to hit the city in the time of coronavirus.

Beginning June 25, the drive-in will show films around 8:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday evenings.

The first film of the series will be “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” to be shown June 25-28. The next film will be “Blues Brothers,” to be shown July 2-5. Audio will be transmitted through cars’ AM radios.

The drive-in will be located on the Bucktown side of the riverfront Lincoln Yards development, near the corner of Wabansia Avenue and Throop Street. The theatre will be adjacent to Fleet Fields, Lincoln Yards’ soccer fields at 1397 W. Wabansia Ave.

Cinema arts non-profit Facets, based in Lincoln Park, partnered with Sterling Bay and The Davis on the project.

Local vendors Ada Street Restaurant and Mellos Peanuts will provide pre-packaged food for sale.

Tickets are $35 per car and will be sold online prior to each showing and checked through each car’s closed window upon entry. All proceeds will go to Davis Theater, Facets and participating local vendors.

Participants must observe the following rules:

All cars will be spaced 10 feet apart to allow guests the option of sitting “tailgate-style” with BYO folding chairs

All guests will be required to wear a mask or facial covering when purchasing concessions or using the restroom.

Check-in begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 8:30 p.m.

Show starts at approximately 8:45 p.m.

Bathrooms — portajohns with an outdoor hand washing station — are for emergency use only and staff will sanitize them between use.

Some concession items are available the night of for purchase; credit cards only, no cash.

Located at 4614 N. Lincoln Ave. in Lincoln Square, Davis Theater was built in 1918. In January 2016 the theatre was brought back to life as a historical landmark and community center.

Lincoln Yards is a $6 billion project from Chicago developer Sterling Bay that aims to turn 55 acres along the Chicago River into a new neighborhood with housing and retail.

In April 2019, the City Council voted to approve $1.6 billion in subsidies for Lincoln Yards and The 78, a separate development.

With theaters closed due to coronavirus, drive-ins are making a comeback.

ChiTown Movies drive-in opened last week at 2342 S. Throop St. with “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

