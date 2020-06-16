Some Chicago Farmers Markets Cautiously Reopen Bring Fresh Food To South, West Sides

CHICAGO — City-operated farmers markets will return in June and July as Chicago continues reopening select industries during Phase 3.

Considered essential businesses, the Chicago City Markets — managed by the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events — are opening to “increase neighborhood access to fresh and healthy food,” according to the city’s website.

Chicago City Markets will reopen in Austin, Bronzeville, Englewood, Printers Row, Pullman, Roseland West Humboldt Park, La Follette Park and on Division Street. You can see a schedule for all open markets online.

Markets at Daley Plaza and Federal Plaza remain tentative for the 2020 season. Because the city canceled all permitted special events through Labor Day, Maxwell Street Market will remain closed.

These city-run markets serve communities with limited access to fresh produce and areas designated as low-income or low-access by the U.S Department of Agriculture.

All markets accept LINK through a partnership with Link Up Illinois, an Experimental Station program. The Link Match incentive gives a matching $1 coupon for each dollar up to $25 spent with a Link card.

Shoppers, vendors and staff will be asked to follow recommendations from the Chicago Department of Public Health.

That means people will be required to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer frequently, avoid touching their faces with unwashed hands and must cover their noses and mouths when sneezing or coughing. Anyone who is feeling unwell should stay home.

In addition to opening City Markets, the city is in the process of approving the reopening of several independent markets. For example, Plant Chicago’s Back of the Yards market is now open.

Markets must follow these procedures before reopening. Once open, vendors and market-goers must adhere to these social distancing guidelines and sanitation protocols.

For updates, go to the City Markets website online or on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.