A Running List Of Logan Square, Humboldt Park And Avondale Businesses That Have Reopened

LOGAN SQUARE — On Friday, restaurants and bars along Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue were buzzing for the first time since mid-March, their patios filled with smiling customers.

“It’s summer in Chicago. It’s why we deal with six months of winter is to be able to do this. So to finally get to do it again is fantastic,” Logan Square resident Phil Ledbetter said while enjoying a meal on El Cid’s patio.

Under Chicago’s reopening plan, non-essential retail and restaurants and bars with outdoor seating are now allowed to open to the public. The change went into effect last Wednesday.

El Cid is one of many Northwest Side businesses that has cautiously reopened with new safety precautions in place. Other businesses are waiting to reopen as health officials nervously await what impact the state’s gradual reopening, the hot weather and waves of protests will have on the pandemic.

Antonio Higgins, 25, was enjoying drinks with a group of longtime friends at The Old Plank at 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave. on Friday afternoon.

“People have been trapped. … in their houses a lot. And it does take a toll on you,” Higgins said. “It feels good to finally be back with social interaction. It’s really exciting. I almost takes a burden off what’s going on in the world.”

Antonio Higgins, 25, (light blue shirt) enjoying drinks at The Old Plank on Friday with his longtime friends and people they met at the bar/restaurant. Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

Below is a running list of businesses that have reopened in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale. (This list will be updated as new openings are announced.)

Logan Square

Humboldt Park

Paladar Cuban Restaurant and Rum Bar (patio open)

Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar

Nellie’s Restaurant (patio open)

Fundamental Body Piercing (by appointment only)

Migdalia’s Caribbean Beauty

An Orange Moon

Homiey (for members and by reservation only)

Dientes Inc. – Dr. Camacho

Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain

La Bruquena (patio open)

Avondale

