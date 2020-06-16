Block Club Chicago
Phil Ledbetter and Amy Lukasik enjoying a meal on El Cid’s patio on Friday.Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

A Running List Of Logan Square, Humboldt Park And Avondale Businesses That Have Reopened

Know of a business reopening not on this list? Let us know by emailing mina@blockclubchi.org.

Logan Square, Humboldt Park, Avondale Primary category in which blog post is published
Mina Bloom

Logan Square, Humboldt Park & Avondale reporter mina@blockclubchi.org

See more

Updated: June 16

LOGAN SQUARE — On Friday, restaurants and bars along Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue were buzzing for the first time since mid-March, their patios filled with smiling customers.

“It’s summer in Chicago. It’s why we deal with six months of winter is to be able to do this. So to finally get to do it again is fantastic,” Logan Square resident Phil Ledbetter said while enjoying a meal on El Cid’s patio.

Under Chicago’s reopening plan, non-essential retail and restaurants and bars with outdoor seating are now allowed to open to the public. The change went into effect last Wednesday.

El Cid is one of many Northwest Side businesses that has cautiously reopened with new safety precautions in place. Other businesses are waiting to reopen as health officials nervously await what impact the state’s gradual reopening, the hot weather and waves of protests will have on the pandemic.

Antonio Higgins, 25, was enjoying drinks with a group of longtime friends at The Old Plank at 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave. on Friday afternoon.

“People have been trapped. … in their houses a lot. And it does take a toll on you,” Higgins said. “It feels good to finally be back with social interaction. It’s really exciting. I almost takes a burden off what’s going on in the world.”

Antonio Higgins, 25, (light blue shirt) enjoying drinks at The Old Plank on Friday with his longtime friends and people they met at the bar/restaurant.
Mina Bloom/Block Club Chicago

Below is a running list of businesses that have reopened in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale. (This list will be updated as new openings are announced.)

Know of a business reopening not on this list? Let us know by emailing mina@blockclubchi.org.

Logan Square

  • El Cid (Patio open)
  • The Old Plank 
  • Masada (patio opening soon)
  • 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (patio open)
  • The Harding Tavern
  • Saba
  • Cafe Con Leche
  • The Walk-In
  • Dos Urban Cantina (opening next week)
  • Park & Field (patio open via reservation only)
  • Jules Pet Shop
  • Family Thrift Store
  • Fleur (opening soon)
  • Logan Parlor
  • SmallBar (patio open)
  • Twisted Scissors
  • Steel Petal Press
  • Boiler Room (patio open)
  • Felt (by appointment only) 
  • Ampersand Cowork (opening soon)
  • Navigator Taproom (patio open)
  • Cozy Corner (carryout and delivery only)
  • GO Liquors (patio open)Big & Littles (patio open)
  • Pan Artesanal
  • Adornment + Theory
  • Chiqueolatte (currently only pickup and delivery, patio opening soon)
  • Dodd Camera
  • Olivia Gallery
  • Innjoy Logan Square (patio open)
  • Moxie Allure
  • Unanimous Boxing Gym
  • Big & Little’s
  • Salon Chic Logan Square
  • Ramen Wasabi (patio open)
  • Pilot Project Brewing (patio open)
  • Passion House Coffee Roasters (patio seating in front)
  • The Bird’s Nest 
  • Chicago’s Best Beauty Nail Salon
  • Chicago’s Best Barber Shop
  • Phayes
  • Longman & Eagle (patio open)

Humboldt Park

  • Paladar Cuban Restaurant and Rum Bar (patio open)
  • Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
  • Nellie’s Restaurant (patio open)
  • Fundamental Body Piercing (by appointment only)
  • Migdalia’s Caribbean Beauty
  • An Orange Moon
  • Homiey (for members and by reservation only)
  • Dientes Inc. – Dr. Camacho
  • Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain
  • La Bruquena (patio open)

Avondale

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.