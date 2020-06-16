A Running List Of Logan Square, Humboldt Park And Avondale Businesses That Have Reopened

Updated: June 16
LOGAN SQUARE — On Friday, restaurants and bars along Logan Square’s Milwaukee Avenue were buzzing for the first time since mid-March, their patios filled with smiling customers.
“It’s summer in Chicago. It’s why we deal with six months of winter is to be able to do this. So to finally get to do it again is fantastic,” Logan Square resident Phil Ledbetter said while enjoying a meal on El Cid’s patio.
Under Chicago’s reopening plan, non-essential retail and restaurants and bars with outdoor seating are now allowed to open to the public. The change went into effect last Wednesday.
El Cid is one of many Northwest Side businesses that has cautiously reopened with new safety precautions in place. Other businesses are waiting to reopen as health officials nervously await what impact the state’s gradual reopening, the hot weather and waves of protests will have on the pandemic.
Antonio Higgins, 25, was enjoying drinks with a group of longtime friends at The Old Plank at 2700 N. Milwaukee Ave. on Friday afternoon.
“People have been trapped. … in their houses a lot. And it does take a toll on you,” Higgins said. “It feels good to finally be back with social interaction. It’s really exciting. I almost takes a burden off what’s going on in the world.”
Below is a running list of businesses that have reopened in Logan Square, Humboldt Park and Avondale. (This list will be updated as new openings are announced.)
Know of a business reopening not on this list? Let us know by emailing mina@blockclubchi.org.
Logan Square
- El Cid (Patio open)
- The Old Plank
- Masada (patio opening soon)
- 90 Miles Cuban Cafe (patio open)
- The Harding Tavern
- Saba
- Cafe Con Leche
- The Walk-In
- Dos Urban Cantina (opening next week)
- Park & Field (patio open via reservation only)
- Jules Pet Shop
- Family Thrift Store
- Fleur (opening soon)
- Logan Parlor
- SmallBar (patio open)
- Twisted Scissors
- Steel Petal Press
- Boiler Room (patio open)
- Felt (by appointment only)
- Ampersand Cowork (opening soon)
- Navigator Taproom (patio open)
- Cozy Corner (carryout and delivery only)
- GO Liquors (patio open)Big & Littles (patio open)
- Pan Artesanal
- Adornment + Theory
- Chiqueolatte (currently only pickup and delivery, patio opening soon)
- Dodd Camera
- Olivia Gallery
- Innjoy Logan Square (patio open)
- Moxie Allure
- Unanimous Boxing Gym
- Big & Little’s
- Salon Chic Logan Square
- Ramen Wasabi (patio open)
- Pilot Project Brewing (patio open)
- Passion House Coffee Roasters (patio seating in front)
- The Bird’s Nest
- Chicago’s Best Beauty Nail Salon
- Chicago’s Best Barber Shop
- Phayes
- Longman & Eagle (patio open)
Humboldt Park
- Paladar Cuban Restaurant and Rum Bar (patio open)
- Rootstock Wine & Beer Bar
- Nellie’s Restaurant (patio open)
- Fundamental Body Piercing (by appointment only)
- Migdalia’s Caribbean Beauty
- An Orange Moon
- Homiey (for members and by reservation only)
- Dientes Inc. – Dr. Camacho
- Spinning J Bakery and Soda Fountain
- La Bruquena (patio open)
Avondale
- Chief O’Neills (patio open)
- The Avondale Tap (for pickup and delivery only)
- Barra Ñ (patio open)
- Twisted Scissors
- Dapper’s East Restaurant
- Mis Moles Restaurant (patio open)
- Crawford’s (patio open)
- Sipping Turtle Cafe
Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.
Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.
Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.