72 More People Die From Coronavirus In Illinois As Another 623 Test Positive

CHICAGO — Seventy-two more people died of coronavirus in Illinois during the last day.

That’s a significant increase from the previous two days, when just 19 people were reported to have died from COVID-19 each day. In all, 6,398 people have now died from coronavirus in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.

During the last day, another 623 people tested positive for coronavirus, as well. Among them was Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, who announced his sickness Tuesday but said his symptoms have been mild.

That means there have now been 133,639 confirmed cases in Illinois.

New cases and deaths are still falling, and the state’s test positivity rate has dipped to 3 percent.

Officials have been slowly reopening, and the city will allow bars and breweries to offer patio service starting Wednesday.

They’re also looking ahead to this fall. Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation that declares Election Day a state holiday and will make it easier for people to vote by mail.

Block Club Chicago’s coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. Block Club is an independent, 501(c)(3), journalist-run newsroom.

Subscribe to Block Club Chicago. Every dime we make funds reporting from Chicago’s neighborhoods.

Already subscribe? Click here to support Block Club with a tax-deductible donation.