Millennium Park Reopening Monday With Set Hours, Limits On Group Sizes

No, you can't get a selfie with the Bean just yet.

CHICAGO — The city’s popular Millennium Park reopens Monday.

The Downtown park will be open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. daily, but with restrictions to prevent spread of coronavirus. Among them: You’ll still only be able to look at the Bean, a world-famous sculpture, from afar.

Visitors will only be able to enter at Michigan Avenue and Madison Street, and they’ll have to exit at Michigan Avenue and Washington Street. If capacity is reached, visitors will have to wait in physically distanced lines at the entrance, according to a city press release.

Visitors will also have to stick to groups of 10 people or fewer, and there will be park “ambassadors” who remind groups to stay 6 feet apart, according to the city.

People will also be required to wear face coverings.

The Chase Promandes, Boeing Galleries and Lurie Garden are open, as is Crown Fountain and Wrigley Square, though without their fountains turned on, according to the city. The area immediately around the Bean is still closed, with visitors only being able to view it from Chase Promenade Central.

The park’s Great Lawn, Welcome Center, Cycle Center and the BP Bridge that connects Millenium and Maggie Daley parks are closed.

Maggie Daley Park also reopens Monday.

