Man Tried To Lure Boy, 13, To His Car In North Center

CHICAGO — A man tried to lure a 13-year-old boy to his car Sunday in North Center, police said.

At 1:24 p.m., the boy was jogging in the 3000 block of North Leavitt Street when a man outside a car asked the boy for help with his car, according to a Chicago Police community alert. The man motioned the boy over to his car.

The boy was afraid and ran away, police said.

The man was about 40 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and had dark hair, a dark blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

The man’s car was a sedan with a white top and black bottom and rust around the wheel wells, police said. It had a white spoiler and was possibly dented on the left back corner.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 312-744-8266.