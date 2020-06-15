Block Club Chicago
Tony Webster/Flickr

Man Tried To Lure Boy, 13, To His Car In North Center

The boy was afraid and ran away, police said.

Lincoln Square, North Center, Irving Park Primary category in which blog post is published
Kelly Bauer

kelly@blockclubchi.org

See more

CHICAGO — A man tried to lure a 13-year-old boy to his car Sunday in North Center, police said.

At 1:24 p.m., the boy was jogging in the 3000 block of North Leavitt Street when a man outside a car asked the boy for help with his car, according to a Chicago Police community alert. The man motioned the boy over to his car.

The boy was afraid and ran away, police said.

The man was about 40 years old, 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10 and had dark hair, a dark blue baseball cap, dark sweatpants and black shoes, police said.

The man’s car was a sedan with a white top and black bottom and rust around the wheel wells, police said. It had a white spoiler and was possibly dented on the left back corner.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 312-744-8266.

Albany Park Primary category in which blog post is published

Tragedy Strikes Chicago Falcons Football Team Again After Player Accused Of Killing His Own Brother — And Teammate

Falcons player Philip Noffz was beaten to death with a bat by his brother Carl Noffz, prosecutors said. Two other members of the Falcons have died from gun violence since December.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

1,018 More Coronavirus Cases Reported In Illinois, But Deaths Fall

Thursday saw the most cases reported in one day since early June.

Downtown Primary category in which blog post is published

You Can Now Report Police Misconduct To State’s Attorney’s Office Online

Residents can report incidents of misconduct in the county such as excessive force, intimidation and theft by filling out an online form.