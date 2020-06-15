Man Drove Semi-Truck At Protesters In Little Village And Shoved A Cop, Police Say

CHICAGO — A man has been charged with pushing a police officer after police said he drove a semi-truck toward protesters Saturday in Little Village.

At 4:51 p.m., Adam Kozielec drove his semi-truck “in a reckless manner” in the direction of a group of protesters in the 2600 block of West 31st Street, according to a Chicago Police community alert. A Chicago Police supervisor opened the truck and told Kozielec to get out.

Kozielec hit and shoved the supervisor, causing him to fall, police said. Kozielec was arrested.

Kozielec has been charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer, driving on a suspended license and reckless conduct, police said. He was scheduled to appear in Bond Court on Monday.

Earlier this month, a truck driver assaulted at least two Little Village activists at a protest across the street from the old Crawford Coal Plant.